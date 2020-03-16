This month, we’ll see a number of exciting new smartphones gettings launch. One of the exciting releases will be Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 Pro, the details of which just leaked online.

The recent leak gives us key details about the camera of the K30 Pro. According to the leak, the K30 Pro will feature a quad-camera set up at the back — all the four cameras will be packed inside the circular camera plate, like the OnePlus 7T. Xiaomi’s K30 Pro is also rumored to be an all-screen smartphone, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. Moreover, you get the 3.5mm audio jack, something that we don’t get to see often in today’s flagship smartphones.

Gallery

Redmi GM Lu Weibing’s Weibo post suggests that the official name for the K30 Pro is the K30 Pro zoom version. On the contrary, it may also be a different edition that has its focus on zooming. Since Lu’s Weibo post didn’t provide any details, we cannot confirm anything at this point in time.

But what rumors are suggesting is that the K30 Pro will finally have a telephoto camera, unlike the K30 and K30 5G. Both the main and telephoto camera will support OIS, short for Optical Image Stabilisation. The smartphone will support 5G networks.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 processor and will pack a 4,700 mAh battery with a charger having support for 33W fast charging. Unfortunately, we don’t know as to when the Redmi K30 Pro will be launched, but if rumors are to be believed the company is all set to launch the smartphone later this month.