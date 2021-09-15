Xiaomi announces Pad 5 Android tablet with premium features and an affordable price tag

Xiaomi today announced Pad 5, a new Android 11 tablet with premium features and an affordable price tag. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with an 11-inch WQHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. For a great audio experience, Xiaomi has included quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 8720mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Pad 5 also comes with a 13MP rear camera with flash and an 8MP selfie camera. Despite packing all these technologies, the Pad 5 is just 6.85mm thick and weighs just 515 grams.

You can buy Xiaomi Pad 5 in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colors.

Pricing:

6GB RAM/128GB – €349

8GB RAM/128GB – €399

Source: Xiaomi