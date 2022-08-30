Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 Windows 11 laptops go official in India

Xiaomi has launched two new Windows 11-powered laptops in India. The all-new Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and NoteBook Pro 120 come with the latest pieces of hardware, including a 12th Gen Intel processor, LPDDR5 RAM, fingerprint scanner, and more.

NoteBook Pro 120 specifications

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G features a 14-inch Mi TrueLife 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, and DC Dimming. The display also supports Low Blue Light protection, so you can remain protected from symptoms such as headaches, eyestrain, and poor sleep.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 has integrated Intel UHD graphics, whereas the NoteBook Pro 120G packs the NVIDIA GeForce MX 550 GPU. Apart from the graphic, both laptops are indifferent.

The NoteBook Pro 120G comes with other exciting features, including a 56Wh battery with support for 100W fast charging support, one Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi 6, HD camera, DTS audio, Dual wind cooling system, and Bluetooth version 5.2.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G will set you back Rs. 74,999 (~$942) in India, while the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 will be available at Rs. 69,999 (~$880). It will be available for sale on September 20 on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon India.

If you are from India., are you planning to buy any of the two latest laptops from Xiaomi? You can share your thoughts about these new laptops in the comments section.

via Beebom