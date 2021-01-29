Xiaomi today showed off a new form of charging – Mi Air Charge Technology, which allows users to remotely charge electronic devices without any cables or wireless charging stands.

Xiaomi’s self-developed isolated charging pile has five phase interference antennas built-in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimetre-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming.

On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has also developed a miniaturized antenna array with built-in “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”. Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas converts the millimetre wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit, to turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality.

Currently, Xiaomi remote charging technology is capable of 5-watt remote charging for a single device within a radius of several meters. Apart from that, multiple devices can also be charged at the same time (each device supports 5 watts), and even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency.

Xiaomi hopes their self-developed space isolation charging technology will soon also be able to work with smartwatches, bracelets and other wearable devices, meaning soon your living room devices, including speakers, desk lamps and other small smart home products, will all be built upon a wireless power supply design, completely free of wires, making your living rooms truly wireless. As of yet however Xiaomi has not announced any release date, and there is no doubt such revolutionary technology will take several years more to enter the market.

See Xiaomi’s video showing it off below: