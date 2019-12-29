As smartphones are getting tons of new features every year, consumers want their smartphone to have not only a good battery life but also good fast-charging technology that will quickly charge their smartphone. Xiaomi is one such company that is trying to do both.

According to a reliable leakster, Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphones Mi 10 Pro will come with a 50W fast-charging technology, which means that Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro battery will go from 0 to 100 percent in 35 minutes(via GSMArena). The smartphone will also support wireless fast charging, but we’re not sure how fast it can get the battery fully charged.

The Mi 9 packs 3,300mAh battery, so we can expect the number to go up to at least 4,000 in the upcoming Mi 10 Pro. If it packs a 4,000mAh battery and takes 35 minutes to get fully charged, it’ll be second to Oppo Reno Ace, which packs a 4,000mAh battery and takes only 28 minutes to get fully charged.

Apart from the battery, we don’t know much about the Mi 10 Pro. Nevertheless, we know quite a lot about the Mi 10, and except for a few areas, we expect the specs of the Mi 10 Pro to be similar to the Mi 10.

Mi 10 is going to feature a waterfall screen design that bends 90 degrees from the edges. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch QHD display with a 96 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the display, you’ll have a fingerprint reader, which you can use as a means to unlock your smartphone if you’re not a huge fan of unlocking a smartphone with PINs.

It’s rumored to feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor with 3x optical zoom, and accompanying them will be a 20MP and a 16MP sensor. For selfies, you’ll have a 32MP shooter at the front.

Powering the Mi 10 will be a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor. It’ll be available in four color options — blue, red, green, and pink.