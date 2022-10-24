Xbox welcomes Halloween with new horror games and fun titles this week

Another week has started, which means a new batch of games coming to Xbox. And with the spooky season entering the year, also expect some terrifying titles gracing the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass, including Temple of Horror, Saturnalia, Charon’s Staircase, and Silenced: The House. That said, grab your fancy controllers now and start this week with these thrilling games to enjoy.

Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum

October 25

Enter the retro world of Garbage Pail Kids by controlling four playable characters within six levels that promise handful of secrets, tons of challenges, and streets filled with pixilated vomit and mucus.

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

October 25 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Take control of Ladybug and Cat Noir to face familiar villain faces like Hawk Moth, Gamer, Weredad, and Mr. Pigeon. And to add more spice to this game, you’ll encounter new enemies as you level up your superpowers.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

October 25 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

This strategy-action role-playing video game prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband will test your wits as a leader in an epic war in a fictional Dark Ages sandbox. Trade, use diplomacy, command armies, and more. Do what it takes to reach your goals.

Escape String

October 26

You wake up as a small humanoid robot in the debris of a landfill of a large factory. With no clue about your purpose, you need to find the mystery about yourself and your mysterious remote helper by exploring a large factory that hides secrets… and dangers.

Last Beat Enhanced

October 26

Defeat the Mad Stroke gangs by earning money to do upgrades and unlocking new characters in this old-school, stylized beat ’em-up game. Prepare for endless kicking battles, motorbike racing, and special shots that await you and your friends!

Temple of Horror

October 26 – Xbox One X Enhanced

Beating your opponents with the right tactics isn’t the only thing that will help you survive the Temple of Horror. Sudden deadly traps and undead creatures also surround you as you are obliviously exploring the hellish place where you need to rescue lost souls counting on you.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC)

October 27 – PC Game Pass

Enjoy this collection of all three Frog Detective cases where you’ll be a frog detective that needs to resolve different cases: The Haunted Island, The Case of the Invisible Wizard, and Corruption at Cowboy County.

Gunfire Reborn

October 27 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Game Pass

Play this level-based adventure game alone or with three friends, where you can choose heroes possessing their own unique abilities and powers. Survive each procedurally generated level and pick up dropped weapons to see which one of you in your gang can last the longest in this game.

Robotry!

October 27

Explore a weird-looking world as a robot while collecting some loot and dodging dangers. And who is your greatest foe? Physics. Try to control the robot’s legs to walk, climb, kick, throw, and more in this physics-based platformer, where you can start as a glitching toddler and grow into a somersaulting acrobat.

Saturnalia

October 27 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Solve mysteries with little to no guides in the third-person, roguelite horror adventure game Saturnalia. Search a maze-like village while controlling four characters with unique abilities to find answers. But be careful: you are being stalked and the village is alive. Escape the danger of your stalker while solving mysteries before all four of your characters are captured and the place itself reshuffles.

Signalis

October 27

Take the role of Elster as she searches for her lost partner and her lost dreams in this classic psychological survival horror game that features terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

October 27 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

The updated world of Star Ocean will give you more adventure and battle options through a larger environment for you to explore. So arm yourself and be ready to save the Kingdom of Aucerius from the Vey’l Empire in this role-playing action game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

October 28 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

Witness the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, where you’ll be dropped into an unprecedented global conflict. Also, enjoy new features, including advanced AI systems, new gun handling, water physics, a new Gunsmith, swimming mechanics, an overhauled vehicle system, and more innovations.

Charon’s Staircase

October 28 – Optimized for Xbox Seris X|S / Smart Delivery / Windows

Visit the Oack Grove estate as Agent Desmond to perform the task The Ministry gave you: to retrieve and destroy certain documents showing horrible facts about the tyrannical government’s past inhumane and sinister activities. But this same assignment also leads you to the discovery of Project Alpha. This will lead you to another path as you search for the truth.

Commander Keen in Keen Dreams Definitive Edition

October 28

Enjoy a better Commander Keen in Keen Dreams in this new edition featuring full widescreen support, a full music score, and 12 new levels. Despite the recent developments within the game, expect the same classic charm from Commander Keen as he fends off a nasty nightmare about evil vegetables.

Live by the Sword: Tactics

October 28

Live by the Sword: Tactics tells the story of two brothers who get on a heroic quest to save a kingdom. It is an old-school tactical RPG with modern gameplay ideas, allowing you to play it in different ways: Story Mode, Adventure Mode, Tactician Mode, online battles, and local battles.

Last Days of Lazarus

October 28 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Follow the story of a troubled man, long estranged, who needs to return to his childhood home in post-soviet Eastern Europe after his mother’s death. But instead of being greeted with familiar scenes in the place, bizarre incidents happen, causing his reality to crumble. Join him as he looks for answers in this first-person adventure game heavily inspired by post-communist Romania, its troubled history, eerie locations, religious beliefs, and strange superstitions.

Silenced: The House

October 28 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Help Ashley to survive the night in an old abandoned house and complete an ancient ritual to get rid of the vengeful spirits. Joined with other teen characters in the game, the gruesome, modern-day visual novel game will offer a haunting soundtrack and solid storyline as you bring justice to the world in the most morbid manner.