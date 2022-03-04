With the intention of improving the lives of the youth and giving hope to the less fortunate children, Xbox made an effort again by having a collaborative project with Los Angeles Lakers and the philanthropist and NBA All-Star Dwight Howard. The joint effort focused on building the new Xbox Dream Space, which remodeled the part of the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley.

According to Chris Munson, Senior Global Xbox Sports Partnerships Manager, the new Dream Space “will allow kids to experience the joy of gaming as they explore their own passions.” This is through transforming the old multi-purpose room into a state-of-the-art gaming lab that can cater to up to 20 students at a time.

“At Xbox, we know the joy of gaming can power dreams, which is why we love collaborating with organizations who consistently inspire their fans to reach for the stars through the power of play,” wrote Munson in an Xbox Wire article.

The room boasts an incredible design that integrates the legendary logo and color of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, besides the artwork, the room is also filled with gold Xbox Series S consoles, gaming PCs, screens, pieces of sleek gaming furniture, and more.

Moreover, as a long-time supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, Dwight Howard gave an additional surprise by conducting a private meet-and-greet. In addition, Dwight Howard took the time to compete and team up with the kids on the court and in their favorite Xbox Game Pass titles.

The Xbox Dream Space of the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley is expected to benefit 2,500 youth across 15 neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area. It is one of the successful projects that Microsoft and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America have established since their collaboration two decades ago. In estimate, there is already more than $150 million of software, cloud services, Xbox consoles, COVID-relief, and cash grants provided to help kids and teens get access to technology and computer science resources.

On the other hand, the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley welcomes anyone who likes to be involved in its dream to inspire, excite, and unite the youth. For those who want to inquire about it, just visit https://www.bgcsfv.org/.