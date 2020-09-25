Xbox Game Streaming app now available as beta for iPhone

Microsoft has just released an Xbox game streaming app for the iPhone, but it’s not because Apple had a sudden change of heart about Project xCloud.

The new Xbox app (beta) for iOS lets you stream games from your personal Xbox to your iPhone, which is within Apple’s existing rules.

The new Xbox Beta app is now available for Android and iOS, keeping you connected to Xbox, wherever you are, featuring console remote play, remote game installs, chat, and more! Check it out! Android: https://t.co/y8oIFbAdKl

iOS: https://t.co/VT7aROeQmX — Harrison Hoffman (@harrisonhoffman) September 25, 2020

The app is currently in beta, but unfortunately or eager iPhone users the Tesflight quota is likely full, though spaces may open when inactive testers are booted.

The app supports iPhones with iOS 8 and later. Join the Testflight here.

via Neowin