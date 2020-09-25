Xbox Game Streaming app now available as beta for iPhone

by Surur

 

Microsoft has just released an Xbox game streaming app for the iPhone, but it’s not because Apple had a sudden change of heart about Project xCloud.

The new Xbox app  (beta) for iOS lets you stream games from your personal Xbox to your iPhone, which is within Apple’s existing rules.

The app is currently in beta, but unfortunately or eager iPhone users the Tesflight quota is likely full, though spaces may open when inactive testers are booted.

The app supports iPhones with iOS 8 and later. Join the Testflight here.

via Neowin

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments