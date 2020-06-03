While for many the Xbox Game Bar is a bigger hindrance than benefit, Microsoft has been working hard to improve the features of the overlay.

In the June update Microsoft has improved the appearance and functionality of Widgets, with the update having the following changelog:

New for June

New Widgets Await

Get third-party widgets in the new Widget Store !

Look for the Store in the Widget menu.

Go to Settings> Personalization to adjust the transparency of the widgets you lock in place.

If you activate clicthrought, your clicks will always lead you to the game. Widgets locked in place will not interfere.

Go to the Settings> Widgets menu to choose what to display in the widget menu.

We said goodbye to some updated

The current version of the Xbox Game Bar for Windows 10 2004 is version 5.320.5291.0, and it should be updated automatically.

via HTNovo.