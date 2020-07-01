Good news, PC gamers! The Xbox Game Bar has received a big update that introduces new features and gadgets to the bar, along with the all-new Widget Store.

Some of the new features for Xbox Game Bar include Click-through and Transparency, adding a new level of customisation to your Game Bar. Click-through means that you can now decide whether mouse clicks over a pinned widget will go to the widget itself or through to your game, while Transparency is exactly that – you can now decide how transparent your Game Bar widgets will be.

Along with these new features, Xbox is pleased to introduce its first independently developed game companion widget. Ghost is designed to go hand-in-hand with Destiny 2 and tracks progress during gameplay, allowing you instant access to bounties, quests, and triumphs. Ghost will also allow you to preview Crucible maps before loading in.

Xbox also says that while Ghost is best paired with Destiny 2 on Windows 10 PCs, it also tracks Bungie.net account stats and achievements on PC and console. Ghost also works with anti-cheat software. You can find out more about Ghost by following the link here.

Other new widgets include the full v1.0 release of XSplit’s Game Bar HUD widget, which first released in beta back in April. The v1.0 release features new support for XSplit Broadcaster software and new Gamecaster controls.

You can now also install Corsair’s iCUE widgets, which give you access to Corsair’s assortment of Lighting Link patterns and syncs with your iCUE software. Just be aware that in order to use the iCUE Game Bar widget, you’ll need the latest version of the base iCUE software and and iCUE compatible hardware.

Razer is also introducing two new widgets to the Game Bar Widget Store in the form of Chroma RGB for Twitch Streamers and the THX Spatial Audio widget. The Chroma RGB widget can be synced with Chroma-integrated games to bring the light show to your stream’s audience, as their devices mimic your light setup in real-time, while the THX Spatial Audio widget allows players to toggle the immersive positional audio technology and adjust sound settings without leaving the game.

For more information, you can visit the official Xbox Wire post about the new update by following the link here. Happy gaming!