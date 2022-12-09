Try Chivalry 2, Chorus, and Hell Let Loose this Free Play Days weekend

Xbox is treating Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with new Free Play Day games this weekend: Chivalry 2, Chorus, and Hell Let Loose. The titles can now be played and will be available until December 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Chivalry 2

Standard Edition

Experience the epic medieval movie battles in this multiplayer first-person slasher game, where you’ll handle enemies in medieval style. Witness and perform all the unimaginable vicious acts in wars, from clashing swords and sprawling castle sieges to burning villages and slaughtering filthy peasants.

Chorus

Standard Edition

Follow the story of Nara, The Circle’s former deadliest warrior but now its mortal enemy. Control her and her sentient ship Forsaken to annihilate the dark cult that created her, including hordes of enemy starfighters, titanic battleships, and unknown Void entities. Explore the galaxy and sprawling space stations and master your ship’s unique drift mechanic and deadly mind-bending abilities in this space-combat shooter.

Hell Let Loose

Standard Edition

Anniversary Edition at 30% off

You think you’re tough? Try this multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game that puts you into the nine iconic battlefields of World War II (like Omaha Beach, Carentan, and Foy) at the platoon level. Enter the battlefield in 50 versus 50 multiplayer across huge maps and choose your role. You can be an Officer, Scout, Machine Gunner, Medic, Engineer, Tank Commander, and more. Whatever you choose from these 14 playable roles within infantry, recon, and armor unit types, you’ll be equipped with the right weapons, vehicles, and equipment. Also, enjoy the game’s new update called ‘Burning Snow,’ giving you the snow-covered new map of Kharkov, flamethrowers and Molotov cocktail items, Willys jeep and Kubelwagen, Soviet T-70 light tank, and more.