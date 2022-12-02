Play Battlefield 2042, Batora: Lost Haven, & Rainbow Six Siege this Free Play Day weekend

Finally, it’s Friday! And if you are looking for fun ways to enjoy the weekend, here is our suggestion: Xbox’s Free Play Days! You still have until Sunday, December 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. to enjoy three games — Battlefield 2042, Batora: Lost Haven, and Rainbow Six Siege. So grab your favorite controllers now and start the action!

Battlefield 2042

You and your squad will enter dynamically-changing battlegrounds in this first-person multiplayer shooter game set in a chaotic near-future world. Armed yourselves with a futuristic, cutting-edge arsenal to survive this war and generally unfriendly environment.

Batora: Lost Haven

Take control of Avril, who needs to restore Earth to its former glory. Enter enchanted worlds, face unearthly foes, receive power from the Sun and Moon, and solve puzzles in this game featuring hack and slash and a twin-stick shooter across a story-driven action RPG. Most of all, make sure to have the right choices all the time, as your decisions will determine the fate of Avril and Earth.

Rainbow Six Siege

Feel the adrenaline rush in playing this 5v5 PVP action, where you’ll get access to a huge roster of specialized operators, an arsenal of gadgets, and a wide variety of destructible arenas. Fight for supremacy, survive, cooperate, and execute your objective in the world of Rainbow Six Siege, which is now being played by over 45 million players. Try it now and experience the action until December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.