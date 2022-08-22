Xbox announces arrival of 12 new games, including Saints Row and F1 Manager 2022

August is about to become more exciting with Xbox announcing new titles coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 11, and Game Pass. In total, there will be 12 new games Xbox will release from August 22 to 26.

One of the games available today is the newest game from Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, the Yars: Recharged, a shoot-em-up action arcade game. It is a revival of the 1982 Atari classic title, Yars’ Revenge, and a good recommendation for those who love the Atari Recharged series, given the team also created it.

August 23 will welcome three new games: the minimalist local multiplayer Flat Heroes, quiz game Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? and action-adventure video game Saints Row. A day after that, the 2D precision platformer Kid Ball Adventure and classic chess strategy game Richman 10 will arrive.

On the other hand, for those who want a more serious set of tiles with more action, August 25 is the date to anticipate. It starts the release of the F1 Manager 2022, the official racing management simulation game of the 2022 Formula One, Formula 2, and Formula 3 Championships. Aside from the liberty of choosing from a roster of 2022 drivers and staff to join your team, it features a true-to-life presentation, making the experience more realistic. On the same day, NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All will be available, making August 25 a true treat for racing fans.

More action games will come on the said date, including story-rich games with exquisite graphics, like the all-new action RPG SD Gundam Battle Alliance, role-playing video game Soul Hackers 2, and adventure game Like No Other. Finally, the week will end with a more classic game familiar to many of us: Pac-Man World Re-Pac.