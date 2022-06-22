Microsoft announced the 34 game demos coming to its third Summer Game Fest Demo event on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. They will be downloadable and playable between June 21 to 27, and Microsoft says their developers will now start accepting feedback from players. The game demos and devs participating in this event are as follows:

Another Crusade (Dragon Vein Studios)

Ato (Tiny Warrior Games)

Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)

BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

Boxville (Triomatica Games)

BROK the InvestiGator (COWCAT)

Broken Pieces (Elsewhere Experience)

Despot’s Game (Konfa Games)

Doodle God Evolution (JoyBits Games)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios)

Exhausted Man (Candleman Games)

Grid Force – Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)

Grotto (Brainwash Gang)

Lost Ruins (Altari Games)

Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders)

MUSYNX (MUSYNX Studio)

Nummels (Plattnip)

Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (Studio Bean)

Overrogue (EXE-CREATE)

PolyFury (Wayfarer Games)

RE:CALL (maitan69)

Richman10 (Softstar Technology)

Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

Severed Steel (Greylock Studio)

Shadowrun Returns (Codeglue)

Spiderheck (Neverjam)

Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)

Strong Moon (Chihuas Games)

Stuffed (Waving Bear Studio)

Terror of Hemasaurus (Loren Lemcke)

Tinykin (Splashteam)

Wave Break (Funktronic Labs)

Wreck Out (Four5Six)

Ynglet (Nifflas’ Games)

On a side note, Microsoft says that 11 of the games mentioned above will be coming to Xbox. The list includes the following titles:

Set in the Era of Feudal Japan, this atmospheric sword dueling game starts with the story of a father with a dark past who left it behind to have a new life with his family. But with his child stolen by his former clan, his journey starts once more, pushing him into another rough road of battles. Unleash the power of his sword and help him unlock new abilities and weapons.

Imagine watching a movie where you are allowed to interact with its environments and characters as the story progresses. That’s what Boxville is about. It is a story that lets you solve a series of puzzles with no pressure. Explore its world, communicate with the characters, and see how the entirety of the adventure unfolds.

Guide your human armies in this rogue-like game, where the right tactics will secure your victory. Equip them with weapons and win the game. But the path won’t be easy: you also need to make sacrifices, but how far can you go?

Life is exhausting, and that’s a fact for most of us. There are days when you just want to lay around the house, but as an adult, you need to address your responsibilities, earn money, and keep living. Exhausted Man lets you see how adults generally navigate their lives in this game. Accomplish tasks while lying down, and feel sleepy but do not sleep.

This Indie rhythm game will test how fast you can respond as the music plays. Enjoy different themes for each music genre as you tap the right buttons corresponding to notes coming your way.

Be the next Overlord in the Selection Battle that will be held in the underworld. Explore the labyrinths and collect the Sagan crystals as you build up your deck in a roguelite style.

Dive into a character’s mind in epic narrative-driven adventure RE:CALL and visit flashbacks where your actions will directly affect the present time. Solve puzzles but be sure you are taking the right steps every time, as the tiniest mistake can result in a dark future.

Missing Monopoly, chess, or Snake and Ladder? Play the Richman10, where luck will determine your success. Roll the dice, earn money, and buy properties to rule this 3D world.

You are a teddy bear inside the dream of a little girl, your owner. You can play solo or play with friends in up to 4-player online co-op to defend your helpless princess against waves of nightmares.

It is not Miami Vice, but you’ll get the chance to shoot guns while riding a boat like a badass in this game. Enjoy its arcade skateboarding classic theme and explosive effects as you control your cute character.

It is a platformer game with no platforms. Navigate this world of hand-drawn illustrations, interact with other creatures, jump, and float from one doodle structure to another.