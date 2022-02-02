WYZE Smart Watch – The New Generation Smartwatch That You Need Today

WYZE Smart Watch is now available on Amazon. With a 1.75″ touchscreen and multiple features, WYZE smartwatch can be easily availed at the price of US$ ?5.99.
WYZE brings you the best smartwatch of all time. Check out it’s amazing features below:
- Large Screen & 47mm Aluminum Smartwatch: 1.75 Inch, TFT-LCD touch screen with curved 2.5D glass and 320*380 resolutions, allows you to read email previews, SMS, and other notifications with ease. Instead of a plastic frame, the 6061-grade aluminum alloy frame is completely metal from the bezel to the band, providing the ideal balance of high durability and lightweight comfort.
- Blood Oxygen / Heart Rate / Sleep Monitor: The WYZE fitness tracker includes a crystal glass case, and a pair of infrared LED clusters that can monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen level at any time, as well as check your sleep length, depth, and position after you wake up.
- More Functions / Female Cycle Tracker: WYZE Smartwatches can monitor the stage of your cycle, note upcoming dates, and keep track of your menstrual health. The weather forecast, step counter, activity tracker, timer, alarm clock, stretch reminder, raise to wake, and other features are also available.
- Waterproof to IP68 and with 9-day battery life: Submerge in water up to a maximum depth of 2 meters for up to 30 minutes, and it will withstand dust, filth, and sand. The WYZE watch battery has a capacity of 300mAh and has a standby time of 60 days. Magnetic charging takes roughly 2.5 hours to charge from 0% to 100%. Bluetooth 5.0 is included. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
- Customized Watch Face: There are over 40 customizable and colorful dials available for replacement in addition to the watch.
- Additional Features: There are over 40 different customizable and colorful dials to choose from, and the watch face may be changed to match your taste using the WYZE app. You can use the “shortcut” feature to operate your WYZE ecosystem, and you can add up to 10 shortcuts to the watch for rapid smart home controls. Please keep in mind that the WYZE watch does not include Amazon Alexa.
Product Specifications
- Fitness Tracker, Weather, Sleep Monitor, Email, Alarm, Pedometer, and Heart Rate Monitor are all supported applications.
- Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth
- Brand name: WYZE
- Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
- Color: Black
- Compatible devices: Smartphone
- Special Function: Human Interface, Calorie Tracker, Touchscreen
- Screen Size: 1.75 Inches
