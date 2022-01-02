Simone Franco, the developer of WSATools, a tool to easily sideload Android apps into the Windows SubSystem for Android on Windows 11, is working on a new module for the utility which will allow you to easily backup your Android app installations on Windows.

The tool would be useful to restore your apps and data if you corrupt or need to re-install WSA, helping to maintain game progress for example.

The tool works by copying the data VHDX and restoring it to the right place on need, and will form part of WSATools 0.2 when that is released.

Keep an eye on the GitHub page for the next release here and consider donating to the developer here if you find his work helpful.