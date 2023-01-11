WSA’s Android 13 update now available to all Windows Insider Channels

Microsoft has announced an update to Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 this month. While there are lots of improvements on the list, the most significant detail in the news is the availability of the Android 13 update to all Windows Insider channels.

In December last year, Microsoft also updated WSA to Android 13. However, the coverage of the update only covered the members of the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program, which is different from its Windows Insider program. This means the expansion of the WSA’s Android 13 update, although limited to Insiders at this time.

Aside from the update to Android 13, the update only includes minimal improvements. Here they are:

Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 13

Improvements in boot performance

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

Today’s Android 13 update of the WSA on Windows 11 brings its version to 2211.40000.11.0.