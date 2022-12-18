Microsoft updates Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to Android 13

Microsoft has updated Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to Android 13. The update is available for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to members of the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program.

Aside from Android 13, the latest Windows Subsystem for Android update (2211.40000.7.0) adds reliability and performance fixes.

For those who do not know, Windows Subsystem for Android is a feature that enables developers to bring their Android applications to Windows 11 through Amazon Appstore. However, it is important to note that Amazon Appstore is available in select regions, so not every developer can take real advantage of the WSA.

Microsoft has put effort into making WSA better, and now with Android 13 support, we expect Android 13 apps to run better on Windows 11 operating system. The latest WSA update includes other changes too. And to learn more about what’s new, you can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

Today we are shipping an update for Windows Subsystem for Android™ on Windows 11 to members of the Windows Subsystem for Android™ Preview Program. This update (2211.40000.7.0) will update WSA to Android 13 and includes general reliability and performance fixes.

You can learn more about Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) Preview Program here from Microsoft.