Saber Interactive’s World War Z Swarm engine might currently be in the works for the lower-powered Nintendo Switch, but the powerful AI horde tech is also running on next-gen hardware.

Designed to support complex crowds of 1000 enemies on screen at any given time, the impressive technology will be able to push enemy crowds even further than before on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Speaking to WCCFTech, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch revealed that the World War Z Swarm engine runs amazingly on the upcoming next-gen consoles.

“Running the Swarm Engine on next-gen hardware is amazing,” Karch revealed to the outlet. “The things we can do with the new systems will have a material impact on the experience. I would love to talk about what we have already been able to do on the new consoles, but it’s too soon.

We know fans have invested a lot of money in their game catalogs, and to continue playing their favorite games along with new titles is exciting. We are also big fans of the social initiatives of both platforms, and how easy gamers will be able to interact with their games on not only the console but other platforms as well. And lastly, the power of the hardware. We, as developers, love more power in our systems when developing games!”

