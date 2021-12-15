Windows Terminal to become the default command line experience on Windows

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Windows Terminal

Microsoft yesterday announced that Windows Terminal will become the default command line experience on Windows 11 devices in 2022. Microsoft will start the roll out with Windows Insider Program before making it default for all Windows 11 users. You can set Windows Terminal as the default command line experience from the Developer settings page of Windows settings, Windows Terminal’s settings on the Startup page, and inside the Windows Console Host property sheet.

A default terminal is the terminal emulator that launches by default when opening a command line application.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments