The Windows Subsystem for Linux has become a surprising crown jewel for Microsoft, giving Windows significant cred amongst developers and admin staff that appreciate Linux’s powerful command-line tools.

Microsoft has therefore continued to update the feature regularly, and have today posted a new update to Github and the Microsoft Store, taking it to version 0.50.2.

The headline feature appears to be a new logo, but the full changelog is pretty long, and can be seen below:

Added new logo for Windows Subsystem for Linux

Enable hardware performance counters if the hardware supports them [GH 4678] A USERPROFILE%\.wslconfig option has been added to opt-out: [wsl2] hardwarePerformanceCounters=false

option has been added to opt-out: Fix issue when printing system error messages that contain inserts.

Update the user tile to launch in the user’s home directory instead of C:\WINDOWS\System32

Restore default signal dispositions for /etc/wsl.conf boot.command process to prevent zombie processes [GH 7575]

Switch to using a static CRT for Windows binaries

Use store API to download distributions via wsl.exe --install

Add --no-launch option to wsl.exe --install

option to Many updates to localized strings.

Switch to an updated tar for importing / exporting WSL2 distributions.

Update to the official 22000 sdk

Strip Linux symbols for release builds

Update Linux kernel to 5.10.74.3 Update to upstream stable kernel release 5.10.74 Enable BPF Type Format (CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO_BTF) for use by eBPF tools [GH 7437] Changed Dxgkrnl version to 2110 Implemented D3DKMTShareObjectWithHost Fixed QueryStatistics VM bus alignment issue for the result Implemented D3DKMTCreateSyncFile Address upstream submission feedback Moved d3dkmthk to include/uapi/misc Replaces u32 by __u32 and u64 by __u64 Added “_” in front of the enumerator values to support including both WDK and Linux headers Removed holes in the user mode visible structures to be compatible with 32 bit apps Replaces pointer in the user mode visible structures with a define to be u64 for user mode apps Fix build failure with GCC versions older than 8.1 [GH 7558] Enable the Buffer Sharing and Sync File Frameworks (CONFIG_DMA_SHARED_BUFFER, CONFIG_SYNC_FILE) for Dxgkrnl usage



You can find the WSL in the Microsoft Store or on the release page at GitHub here.