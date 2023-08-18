Windows Subsystem for Android gets update with stability improvements

Microsoft has released an update for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11. The 2307.40000.5.0 update, which is available to all Windows Insider channels, includes improvements to system and graphics reliability.

The Windows Subsystem for Android is a new feature in Windows 11 that allows users to run Android apps on their PC. The feature is still under development, but it has the potential to make it easier for users to access Android apps on their Windows devices.

Besides, the update also includes the latest version of the Chromium WebView (v.115), which is a web browser engine used by many Android apps, and security updates for Android 13.

To install the update, Windows Insiders can open the Microsoft Store and search for “Windows Subsystem for Android.” The update will be listed under “Updates.”

Microsoft also recently announced that they are adding support for Vulkan APIs to the WSA. This means that Android games running on Windows 11 can now use the Vulkan APIs, which can improve graphics performance and efficiency.