Windows Search is finally getting an upgrade, but only on Copilot+ PCs for now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 26100.3624 to the Release Preview Channel with major enhancements to improve user experience, particularly for Copilot+ PCs.? The standout feature of this build is the improved Windows Search, powered by semantic indexing models and traditional lexical indexing. The innovation lets you discover documents, photos, and settings more intuitively via natural language queries.

Search is finally getting good

For instance, typing “change my theme” in the Settings app will yield applicable results without requiring precise setting names. This feature employs the Neural Processing Units (NPUs) on Copilot+ PCs to enable it even when offline. It is now live on Snapdragon-based Copilot+ PCs, and AMD and Intel-based PCs will soon have it.

New! Finding your documents, photos, and settings across Windows 11 is easier on Copilot+ PCs with improved Windows Search, powered by semantic indexing models along with traditional lexical indexing. Whether it’s searching in File Explorer, in the Windows Search on your taskbar, or in Settings – just type what’s on your mind to find it on your Copilot+ PC. You no longer need to remember file names, exact words in file content, or settings names. Searching for settings like “change my theme” will work within the Settings app for now. Thanks to the power of the 40+ TOPS NPU onboard Copilot+ PCs, these search improvements work even when you’re not connected to the internet. For more info, see semantic search on Copilot+ PCs. Available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, with support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs coming soon.

The update also streamlines photo retrieval by including cloud-stored pictures in File Explorer search results. The user can search for descriptive words like “summer picnics” and get both local and cloud pictures, enabling a faster search experience.

These capabilities are all part of Microsoft’s larger push to bring AI capability into Windows 11, making the operating system more capable and intuitive. The upgraded search capabilities are designed to leverage the 40+ Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS) NPUs in Copilot+ PCs, highlighting the benefit of dedicated hardware to maximize these features.

Windows 11 Build 26100.3624 is now available for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. This update again shows Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging AI to make user interaction within the Windows operating system even more intuitive and efficient, with more streamlined tools for everyday tasks.