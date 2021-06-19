Microsoft Outlook gets immersive reader with the latest Windows Office Preview update

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14210.20004(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office update adds a new feature for Outlook, fixes for some issues found in Word.

Talking about what’s new, the immersive reader feature is now available in Outlook. The new immersive reader can adjust the spacing, colors, column widths, and more, this helping you better focus on your content. The immersive reader feature is already available in Word, OneNote. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Immersive Reader Immersive Reader is an Office tool that allows you to better focus on your content. This tool adjusts the text spacing, colors, column widths, and more, and uses line focusing to highlight the content being read. This highly popular feature in OneNote and Word is now available to users of Outlook for Windows desktop. To access the feature, select the View menu and then click the Immersive Reader button. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue where comments became read-only during collaboration.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.