Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14527.20072 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds a number of new features, including the ability to edit the auto-generated alt text in PowerPoint with just one click, visual refresh for Office apps, and improvements to the Outlook search results. You can know about them in the Official changelog below.

Office Suite

ICYMI: New visual refresh for Office apps

We’re excited to announce a full visual refresh for the Office desktop apps for Windows 10 and Windows 11! Based on your customer feedback, this update offers a simple and more consistent experience in all your favorite Office apps, allowing you to focus on your work. The fresh new look is based on Fluent Design principles and is aligned with the new Windows 11, providing more seamless experiences across your PC.

Learn more

PowerPoint

Edit image alt text with one click

Providing accurate alt text for your images is an important accessibility step when creating PowerPoint presentations. Now an Edit button appears on the caption bar, allowing you to edit the auto-generated alt text with one click. Just click on the Edit button and your cursor will be automatically inserted into the caption box for easy editing.

Outlook

Search Answers returns known entities

Now when you’re searching Outlook for specific entities—such as calendar events, people, or files—they will appear as a card at the top of your Search results. Just click on the card to be taken to the relevant message(s) or other items related to that entity.

Answers people entity card

Answers calendar entity card