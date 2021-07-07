Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14228.20044 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds multiple new features, including the ability to proof selected portions of documents in Word, a Navigation pen to get insight into your workbook, the ability to add Flipgrid videos or shorts to your presentations, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel

See what’s new in stock media

We’re constantly adding more rich media content to the Office Premium Creative Content collection, a curated library of stock images, icons, and more that helps you express yourself. Now it’s easy to discover the newest additions to this collection, as the latest content will carry a “New” badge. To view the content library, click the Insert tab and select Icons; or Pictures > Stock Images; or Video > Stock Videos. To see all new content for the month, click the New category button.

Word

Proof selected sections of large documents

We heard you! Based on user feedback, we’ve added the ability to proof selected portions of documents in Word with the Editor pane. This is a handy feature when you are drilling down on one section of a document or getting ready to share just that portion with others. To access this feature, simply select the content you want to proof, right click on it, and select Review selection in Editor.

Excel

Gain insight into your workbook with Navigation pane

The Navigation pane is an easy way to understand a workbook’s layout, see what elements exist within the workbook, and navigate directly to those elements. Whether you’re a new user getting familiar with Excel or an experienced user trying to navigate a large workbook, the Navigation pane can help. To access the pane, choose the View tab and select Navigation.

Configure data type detection with Power Query

Excel now allows you to customize the data type detection behavior when using Power Query to import data from unstructured sources. This enables you to configure which types of data the query will detect and import when you run your query. To configure the data type detection logic for Power Query in Excel, go to the Data tab and click Get Data > Query Options, then select the Data Load tab and choose the desired configuration via the Type Detection settings.

PowerPoint

Add Flipgrid videos to presentations

Are you a fan of the popular online learning tool Flipgrid? You can now insert your favorite Flipgrid videos or shorts into your presentations. To give it a try, simply select Insert > Video > Online Video, paste the URL of your Flipgrid video or short, and then click Insert.