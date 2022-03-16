Microsoft has released Windows Office Insider Preview Build 15028.20050 for those registered in the Current Channel. The update carries version number 2203 and offers a plethora of new features for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

The latest Office update now lets you apply labels whenever a document, worksheet, or presentation is either created or modified as against previous scenarios where default sensitivity labels are configured by your administrator.

The new Office update includes another new feature, allowing you to refresh your stock data in the background regularly. This doesn’t come as the default setting, however. To set up this feature, right-click a data type in your workbook, and then select Data Type > Refresh Settings and pick your preferred setting.

Moreover, the latest Windows Office Preview Build also improves the threaded comments in Excel by letting you add the ability to insert hyperlinks into Excel comments. Aside from that, the update includes no other new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Below is the complete official changelog.

Changelog

All these features will be available for non-Insiders in the coming months, but for now, only Office Insiders registered in the Current Channel will use them.

Microsoft recently released Office Insider updates for Mac and iOS users too. Like Windows users, Office Insiders on Mac can also add hyperlinks to comments in Excel. The company added many new features alongside the ability to add hyperlinks to the latest Office Insider update for Mac.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.