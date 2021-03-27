Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13919.20002 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings fixes for bugs found in Outlook, Word, Office, and new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue that caused some users to experience a crash when syncing folder hierarchy changes. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue which copy and paste styles may not be same in pasted text. Office Notable fixes We fixed a performance issue related to iteration of text.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.