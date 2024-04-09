Windows Notepad version, which introduced spellcheck, finally began rolling out

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

After being announced last month, Microsoft has just posted an update stating that Notepad, which has spelling checking capabilities, has begun reaching users in Windows Insiders.

UPDATE 4/9: The below update for Notepad (version 11.2402.22.0) that introduces spellcheck has begun rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels.

You can use the Shift + F10 keyboard combination to view suggested spellings for misspelled words. Additionally, you can select the specific file types where you want this feature to be active.

You have the option to select the type of files you want this feature to work on, which, to me, is the best part of it. With this update, Microsoft is also testing new animations and additional sections in the settings.

Earlier this year, Cowriter, another AI-powered feature, was spotted in an early version of Notepad (version 11.2312.17.0). Of course, it wasn’t met with the best reactions from people, as if Microsoft is “forcing” AI into almost everything in Windows 11.