Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Monsoons’, the new theme pack contains 16 high-quality wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Follow the rains around the world, and the drenched critters who get caught in it, in these 16 images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Monsoons’ theme pack from this link.

via: ALumia