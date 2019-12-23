Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled Wish You Were Here PREMIUM, the new theme pack contains 9 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Some moments are meant for sharing, and this free, 9 image premium 4k Windows 10 theme has a couple we’d like to share with you. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the Wish You Were Here PREMIUM theme pack from this link.

via Walkingcat