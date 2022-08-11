Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25179 includes File Explorer tabs, Tamil Anjal keyboard, and more

Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25179 to the Dev Channel on Wednesday, and it comes with a number of new features to try.

One of them is the File Explorer tabs (alongside navigation updates) that we’ve seen previously in the Beta channel. Nonetheless, what probably makes this feature different is a more stable performance after all the tests it underwent and fixing it received from Microsoft in the past tests.

Microsoft is also introducing an improvement in the spelling dictionary through a new language-neutral word list. It can be toggled on and off (Settings > Accounts > Windows backup > Remember my preferences > Language preferences), and Microsoft said it is working on ways to sync it across devices using the same Windows account.

Further, the update includes the addition of the Tamil Anjal keyboard for Tamil speakers who want to try specific Tamil character inputs. Nonetheless, Microsoft underscored that the feature will only be available to “a subset of Insiders” as it is still under quality evaluation. In relation to the input updates, Build 25179 is said to have some improvements in terms of the key repeat rate of the touch keyboard to allow a more responsive feel.

Meanwhile, here are the fixes and known issues of the build.