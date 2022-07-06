Microsoft has split the Beta Channel Insiders into two groups. One will receive Build 22622.xxx updates that will have new features getting rolled out or turned on via an enablement package, while the other group will get Build 22621.xxx updates that will have new features turned off by default. Microsoft released two new Windows 11 Insider Builds to the Beta Channel for two different groups. Microsoft did something similar back in 2019.

However, the majority of Insiders in the Beta Channel will automatically get the update (Build 22622.xxx). It’s worth noting that not all features will be immediately turned on with this update, as Microsoft wants to monitor the feedback and see how they land before pushing them out to more Insiders. Microsoft also explained why it split the Beta Channel into two groups.

This approach will help us validate our ability to release updates with features turned off by default. It will also allow us to have greater insight into the impact of enabling new features. By comparing feedback and usage data between Insiders in these two groups, we will get to see if a feature is causing issues with reliability, for example. Based on this insight, it will help us make decisions on whether to make new features available for more Insiders by increasing their rollout or, in some cases, disable a feature to address bugs. The goal is to use the comparison data to ensure the best possible experience as we try out new features and experience with Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

Meanwhile, you can find what’s new in Windows 11 Build 22622.290 below.

Windows 11 Build 22621.290 and 22622.290 bug fixes

Windows 11 Build 22621.290 and 22622.290 known issues

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. If you’re an Insider in the Dev Channel, share your experience in the comments section.