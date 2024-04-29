Windows 11 File Explorer has a new tab duplication feature in the latest beta

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft recently released Windows 11 build 22635.3566 to the Beta Channel, containing a new feature for File Explorer. This update introduces the ability to duplicate tabs within File Explorer.

Previously, users could only open new tabs or close existing ones. The ability to duplicate tabs allows users to quickly create a new tab with the same directory path as the current tab. This can be helpful for tasks requiring simultaneous access to the same folder from different perspectives.

It’s important to note that this feature is currently in beta testing and hasn’t been officially announced by Microsoft. Additionally, specific details regarding how to activate tab duplication haven’t been provided.

An improvement coming soon to File Explorer tabs: the option to duplicate a tab from the right click menu. (disabled by default, Beta 22635.3566.)



This update shows improvement for users who heavily utilize File Explorer tabs for managing their workflow. Further announcements regarding the official release and activation method for tab duplication are expected as Microsoft progresses with development.

Not just this, this update also has a user-requested feature that makes the “show desktop” button visible by default on the taskbar. Users prefer a different configuration can still hide the button through taskbar settings.

Back in February, Microsoft announced that the iconic “Show desktop” at the bottom right of the Windows 11 screen won’t be ‘on’ by default anymore.

The update increases reliability and improved visual quality for users who interact with Widgets on the lock screen. It also suggests more customization options for the lock screen Widget experience in the future.