Microsoft is officially released Windows 11 in only a few days, so there is no chance that they will be changing much of how the new Start Menu works. Having said that, the new Start menu has so far not engendered a lot of love from users for a number of reasons, including limited and difficult customizability. The Windows 11 Widget system also appears very tacked on, much like the News and Interests pop-up on Windows 10.

At this late date, Gab Leo askes an interesting question – What if the Widgets were integrated into the Windows 11 Start Menu?

The idea has several advantages over the current system. One is that it is a natural transition from the Windows 10 Start menu, which includes app icons and live tiles. The second is that it would also be very familiar to Android users, the majority of smartphone users in the world, who are also used to mixing widgets and icons and lastly, it would expose the widgets to more users, versus having it on its own taskbar button.

If I would make one change to Gab’s concept, it would be to make the Start Menu horizontally scrolling, which would again make it very similar to the Android home screen billions of people are familiar with.

As mentioned earlier, it is much too late for Microsoft to change course, but what do our readers think of this alternative? Let us know below.