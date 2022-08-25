Windows 11 Build 25188 comes to Dev Channel; offers new touch keyboard setting, other improvements

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25188 is now available in the Dev Channel, and it brings new changes and improvements alongside new fixes.

The main highlight of the build is the new touch keyboard setting that replaces the “Show the touch keyboard when there’s no keyboard attached” setting. Instead of a checkbox for the said setting, it will now be in the form of a dropdown menu with three options: “Never,” “When no keyboard attached,” and “Always.”

Aside from that, the Wi-Fi and VPN properties pages now have a link to advanced properties, while the Windows Terminal is now the default terminal client in Windows 11. For the latter, it means all command line applications will automatically open in Windows Terminal instead of Command Prompt and PowerShell. Lastly, Microsoft introduces an update to the Microsoft Store in this build, wherein Microsoft Store Ads in search results are being tested.

As for the other fixes, Insider can expect a handful of them in Build 25188.