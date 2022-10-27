Windows 11 Build 22621.755 comes with better MSA, adds Task Manager shortcut

Last Tuesday, Microsoft started releasing Windows 11 Build 22621.755 (KB5018496) in preview. It contains a variety of interesting features, such as improvements in the Microsoft Account (MSA) experience and the introduction of a new Task Manager shortcut. Additionally, it contains some hidden features, like the new taskbar specifically designed for tablets, though a specific tool is needed to enable this feature.

For MSA under Settings, the build will start offering more options for managing Microsoft OneDrive subscription and related storage alerts. Moreover, according to Microsoft, aside from the obvious changes in the sections mentioned above, some users might notice “visual treatments” as well, specifically in the taskbar and MSA. The Task Manager option will also be resurrected in the context menu when the user right-clicks the taskbar.

Meanwhile, the hidden features are not mentioned in the changelog of Microsoft, but a report from Neowin says it is possible to activate the tablet-customized taskbar using the ViveTool app. Nonetheless, it is important to note that doing so can cause instability, so it is still better to wait for the stable version of the feature in future updates.

On the other hand, here are the other highlights and improvements included in the build: