What the category of what is dead may never die, it did not take long for the Lumia 950XL to get Microsoft’s as yet unreleased operating system, Windows 11.

The usual suspects, who have already loaded Windows 10 and Windows 10x on the 2015 handset, have now managed to get Windows 11 running, despite some users with regular laptops struggling still.

I mean if you're asking, this is from yesterday. Just didn't have time this week so far, rather busy. pic.twitter.com/P9TIcp4n5p — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) June 17, 2021

We do not know yet how well the operating system runs on the handset, however, with the leaked version appearing to lack a proper tablet mode.

Given the skill of the developers however I suspect it will not be too long before fans can download an image from Github.