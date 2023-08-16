Windows 11 23H1: Everything you need to know

Windows 11 23H1 was not released by Microsoft, and it has no plans to release it either. However, the Redmond-based tech giant did release Windows Holographic, version 23H1 for its popular HoloLens, earlier this summer, and the update came with a lot of new features for the VR/AR headset.

There is a lot of confusion about this Windows version, so here’s what you need to know.

The only 23H1 version is the Windows Holographic version that was released earlier this summer, as we mentioned. Windows 11 23H2 will be the next big Windows update and it’s going to bring the much-coveted features such as the updated File Explore, plus Windows Copilot. The 23H2 version is expected to arrive in Q4, which is October to December 2023. But we assume it will most likely be October. If you can’t wait anymore, especially when it comes to Windows Copilot, then you should join the Windows Insider Program and experience it yourself.

As for Windows 11 23H1, forget it exists, because, officially, it doesn't. But are you excited about 23H2?