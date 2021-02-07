If you have been waiting for Windows 10X to be released for your Lumia 950, the good news is that the hackers which put Windows 10 on the handset have now made the new version of the OS available for your device.

Released an update to LumiaWOA last night, with FFUs uploaded this morning.

Lots of fixes, also Windows 10X images are way more functional now.

Should be an upgrade from the previous 10X images. Changelog + Links + more details here: https://t.co/arUOs106X0 — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) February 7, 2021

Besides now being available for the Lumia 950, the update brings the following changes and improvements:

Changelog

Addresses an issue where the GPU driver would be installed too prematurely on certain devices, causing a crash during installation

Addresses an issue where the setup process would not complete successfully with an update

Addresses an issue where Phone Calls stopped working, along with the calling app counterparts

Addresses an issue with WLAN 5Ghz not working

Addresses an issue where Cellular drivers would not end up being installed on update

Addresses an issue with the Color Profile toggle not working

Known issues

The images for the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL have the following known issues, some of which may be due to Windows 10 or Windows 10X itself.

Under certain circumstances, the Lumia 950 (”Talkman”) may fail to reboot properly. Shut down the device via other means (Developer Menu / Flash App & THOR2). This happens during Setup, where the device will display a black screen

Cameras are not available

Windows Hello Iris Scanner is not available

Hyper-V is not available

SD Card Boot is not available

Battery life is degraded

GPS stack is not using any sensor for navigation

Miracast is not functional with many wireless devices, but works fine on Xbox, and Windows 10 computers

Graphical glitches can be observed with acrylic effects on builds lower or equal than 20100

Graphical glitches can be observed on shadows

MTP may fail to start if the device is plugged a second time, stop the NcsdService to fix the issue via task manager

Dual SIM devices are unsupported for Cellular, do not expect cellular to work properly on these

DirectX is unavailable for x86 and amd64 applications

No VoLTE

No VoWiFi

No Cellular data sharing

Phone Calls require manual provisioning by the user on builds higher than 18363

Text messages are unavailable on builds higher then 18363

Microphone level under Settings is stuck at 50%

Phone may not boot reliably or have random reboots when the battery falls below 50% on certain devices, if all cores are enabled.

As a workaround, you can run “bcdedit /set numproc 4” to disable the second core cluster

Windows 10 software defects

Applications do not get installed if the user reboots the device on first boot before completion.

As a workaround, find the “Second Party Application Provisioner” application in the start menu, right click, run as administrator

As a workaround, find the “Second Party Application Provisioner” application in the start menu, right click, run as administrator System reset is not supported

First boot can have bad thermal performance due to Windows initial app installation.

While leaving the phone plugged in to a wall charger, let it install all applications, all app updates through the store, and OneDrive. Then let the phone cool down

Windows 10X software defects

Vibration is unavailable

Under certain circumstances, Windows may fail booting on talkman devices when AutoChk runs (repairing drive at boot). If this is your case, let the device reboot a couple of times, or reflash the FFU file til the issue vanishes

Second Party Apps are not available

Cellular data is unavailable

How to install

Read full instructions at the Lumia-WOA Github page here.

Screenshots

Monce posted the following screenshots, which can be seen below:

Gallery

Check out the work at the team’s GitHub page here.