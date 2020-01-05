Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Best of Wallpapers 2019 Exclusive’, the new theme pack contains 19 high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Thanks a billion to everyone using Windows 10! Put 19 of the top Windows 10 Wallpapers on your desktop, in stunning 4k images, exclusive for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Best of Wallpapers 2019 Exclusive’ theme pack from this link.

via Walkingcat