Microsoft recently rolled out Windows 10 KB4554364 update to Windows 10 PCs running Windows 10 Version 1903 and Version 1903. The update added no new features as you’d expected from a cumulative update, but it came with a fix for the annoying VPN bug. However, as is the case with most of the Cumulative updates, KB4554364 apparently has its own issue.
A number of users are now complaining that the KB4554364 update causing WiFI issue. Connecting Windows 10 device running KB4554364 update to a Wi-Fi modem/router now returns the following error message:
Socket error 0×2200021
c:/windows/sywow64/appidpolicyengineApi.dll, instruction cannot be read
The report is yet to be acknowledged by Microsoft which means we don’t have an official solution as of yet. There is one simple solution — uninstall the KB4554364 update.
HOW TO UNINSTALL WINDOWS 10 KB4554364 UPDATE
- Hit Windows+I to open the Settings app
- Click the “Update & security” option.
- On the “Update & security” screen.
- Switch to the “Windows Update” tab.
- Click the “View update history” option.
- Click the “Uninstall updates” link.
If you’re running Windows 10 KB4554364 update on your PC., are you facing this issue? Let us know in the comments below.
via HTNovo