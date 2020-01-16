Microsoft released the January cumulative update KB4528760 for Windows 10 users a couple of days ago. The update introduced a few important security fixes alongside other improvements. However, as is the case with the most Windows 10 Cumulative updates, KB4528760 is not without flaw.

A number of users are now reporting installation issues while trying to install Microsoft’s latest cumulative update, KB4528760. At the time of writing, PCs running Windows 10 May 2019 Update and Windows 10 November 2019 Update are affected. In other words, the installation issue is limited to users running the Windows 10 May 2019 Update or Windows 10 November 2019 Update.

“Can’t update, getting an “We could not complete the install because an update service was shutting down” error,” a user wrote on Reddit.

“There were problems installing some updates, but we’ll try again later. 2020-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1909 for x64-based Systems (KB4528760) – Error 0x800f0988. Troubleshooter, sfc, dism don’t fix error,” another user said.

A few Twitter users also corroborated the same story. “Ah, apparently KB4528760 is having issues with downloading, so I wouldn’t bother with it for right now. It failed on my PC as well,” a user wrote on Twitter.

However, this is not an officially recognized bug, which means Microsoft is yet to confirm whether it is a bug. Now since it’s not an officially recognized bug, there is no official way of mitigating the issue. On the brighter side, however, except for the installation issues, no other issues have been reported. Also, the issue appears to be limited to a few users only.

How many of you installed the latest cumulative update KB4528760 on your Windows 10 PC? Are you facing any issue after installing the cumulative update? Do sound off in the comments section below.

via Windowslatest