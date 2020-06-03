Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19640 to Insiders in the Fast ring. The new Insider build brings no new features, but it brings a couple of improvements. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

General changes & improvements Based on feedback, if your Downloads folder is synced to a cloud provider, we are disabling the option to have Storage Sense automatically clear out your Downloads folder on a cycle.

We updated our login logic, so if your PC is set up so you need to type in your username when logging in, accidentally starting your username with a space will no longer result in an error. Known issues We’re looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage bugchecked when resuming from hibernate.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

To download the latest Windows Insider Preview Build, head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.