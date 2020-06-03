Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19640 to Insiders in the Fast ring. The new Insider build brings no new features, but it brings a couple of improvements. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
General changes & improvements
- Based on feedback, if your Downloads folder is synced to a cloud provider, we are disabling the option to have Storage Sense automatically clear out your Downloads folder on a cycle.
- We updated our login logic, so if your PC is set up so you need to type in your username when logging in, accidentally starting your username with a space will no longer result in an error.
Known issues
- We’re looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage bugchecked when resuming from hibernate.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).
- We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).
To download the latest Windows Insider Preview Build, head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
