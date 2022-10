Microsoft is releasing new builds for Windows 10 and 11 to the Release Preview Channel today: Windows 10 Build 19044.2192 and Windows 11 Build 22000.1163. While there are no new features for the former, the latter build will include two improvements focusing on improvements of Windows search results and performance and bringing the Task Manager option back to the taskbar right-click menu.

Meanwhile, here are the fixes in each build.

Windows 10 Build 19044.2192 Fixes