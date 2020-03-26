Microsoft has released Windows 10 20H1 Build 19041.172 (KB4552455) to Windows Insiders in the Slow ring. This Windows Insider Preview Build includes no new features and improvements, but it offers a fix for the keyboard shortcut bug. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
Fixes
- We fixed an issue that prevents the Windows logo key + J keyboard shortcut from giving focus to certain Windows tips
Known issues
- We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3that resolves the known issue with Edge.
If you’re in the Slow ring, you can download the latest Windows 10 Insiders 20H1 Build by Checking for Updates in the Settings app.
