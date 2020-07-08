WinDbg debugger tool updated with several new improvements

Back in 2017, Microsoft first released the redesigned WinDbg tool in Microsoft Store. It comes with modern visuals, faster windows, a full-fledged scripting experience, and Time Travel Debugging.

Recently, Microsoft updated WinDbg tool with several new features like bookmarks in the TTD Timeline window, support for AMD64 and Linux kernel dump debugging and more. Find the full change log below.

Support for Bookmarks in the TTD Timeline window

Added a new Modules window

Support for thread names in live debugging

Support for portable PDBs

Support for AMD64 and Linux kernel dump debugging

Download the updated app here from Microsoft Store.