WhatsApp is looking to increase the power of admins when moderating groups by soon allowing them to delete any message, including those sent by others, from a group chat.

The feature, which is in development, was discovered by WABetaInfo in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.2.22.1.1 update.

Admins will be able to delete a message, but a note will remain to show that they have performed the action.

While present in the latest beta, the feature is hidden and not accessible to regular WhatsApp Beta users.

WhatsApp is still working on the feature, and at present, it is not known when they will be rolling it out.