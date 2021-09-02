The Wall Street Journal reports that WhatsApp has been fined €225 million, or $266 million by the European Union due to GDPR-related violations.

“WhatsApp didn’t live up to requirements” to tell Europeans how the data is collected and used, the EU complained.

The fine was issued by the Irish Data Protection Commission on behalf of a board representing all of its EU counterparts.

WhatsApp was also ordered to make its data privacy policies compliant with the GDPR.

WhatsApp belongs to Facebook, and the company has been struggling with its users around getting them to agree to a new data-sharing policy that would allow Facebook to market users better to businesses that use the messaging network.

In a statement WhatsApp said:

“WhatsApp is committed to providing a secure and private service. We have worked to ensure the information we provide is transparent and comprehensive and will continue to do so. We disagree with the decision today regarding the transparency we provided to people in 2018 and the penalties are entirely disproportionate.”

