We’re still in the early months of 2022, but Samsung Electronics already has a lot going on. A few weeks ago, the South Korean multinational electronics corporation announced its highly anticipated Galaxy S22 series, a line of devices that best represents the amalgamation of Samsung’s innovation, ingenuity, and mobility. Aside from positively impacting users’ everyday lives, the Galaxy S22 series is also a massive influence on another Samsung lineup: the PC.

Over the last two years, Samsung’s goal has been to transform the mobile world’s computing experience. That’s why the tech giant has prioritized revamping its PC lineup to ensure that users have the best possible experience. In 2021, Samsung reached significantly more PC consumers in more markets than in previous years. Because of that, PC sales jumped by 63% YoY.

Now that we’re in 2022, Samsung aims for its users to live their daily digital lives as smoothly as possible, allowing them to keep in touch with friends and loved ones, work anywhere and everywhere, and conveniently enjoy their hobbies. The company emphasizes device continuity to ensure that the various devices within the Galaxy Ecosystem seamlessly work together.

Because PCs are here to stay and are necessary for many different daily routines, Samsung will continue to make an effort on its Galaxy Book lineup. These devices are touted to provide a transformative experience to users, significantly improving how they use them in their everyday lives. With this lineup, users can look forward to seamlessly switching between different devices and a sense of peace, knowing that their privacy and security are a top priority.

Now that the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event for 2022 is fast approaching, we’ll surely hear more about the next generation of Galaxy Book. But for now, here are some pieces of information that Samsung has shared so far.

Seamless Consistency Across Devices

Many people prefer to own multiple mobile devices for different reasons. It doesn’t help that many options are available nowadays, from tablets and wearables to smartphones and PCs. One thing that tech-savvy individuals care about is consistency, as having devices that work seamlessly together is convenient and saves a lot of time. Samsung is more than aware of this fact, so it has collaborated with Microsoft to develop apps such as Link to Windows.

This year, the company plans on taking these experiences a step further by allowing users to switch between smartphones and PCs with little to no effort. Such a feature is already present in Galaxy devices, allowing users to access different Microsoft apps like Outlook, Office, and OneDrive quickly even when they’re on the go. Samsung wants to expand and improve this feature more, offering seamless continuity as users play, work, connect, and more.

Samsung recently announced One UI Book 4 to offer its users even more consistency in how they experience various devices. Different Samsung apps will look and feel the same with this UI, whether you’re on your phone or PC.

Modern PC Experience With Next-Gen Performance

Samsung aims to develop thin and lightweight devices in the Galaxy Ecosystem without taking away or sacrificing their power. In the upcoming next-gen Galaxy Book, Samsung and Intel will work hand-in-hand to create a modernized PC experience. This means users can expect these devices to maintain the usual mobility that the Galaxy Ecosystem has while providing new and improved battery life for continuous use while on the go, along with next-generation performance.

Safe & Secure

More and more employees have been working from home for the last few years, and not all of them are tech-savvy. As such, there have been multiple accidental instances that led to security risks not only to themselves but to the company they work for. That’s why Samsung focuses on providing experiences that are safe, private, and secure, whether they’re teleworking or in the office. To provide this high level of security, Samsung worked alongside Microsoft and Intel to ensure upcoming devices meet the highest and strongest possible security standards.

Samsung has yet to share its full vision of the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Book, but we can expect more details and updates soon.